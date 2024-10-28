Ponant Receives European Commission Grant for Swap2Zero

Ponant announced that it has been selected for INNOVFUND support for its Swap2Zero project, which aims to develop the first transoceanic ship focused on carbon neutrality, according to a company statement.

This funding, provided by the European Commission and financed through the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), is among the largest programs globally for supporting innovative low-carbon energy technologies.

“Getting this grant sends a very encouraging message to teams working on this ambitious decarbonization project. The recognition acknowledges Ponant’s pioneering spirit. With the Swap2Zero project we are building a showcase of French technology around the first zero-emission ship in operation,” said Patrick Augier, general secretary at Ponant.

According to the company, the decision marks a milestone in recognizing Ponant’s efforts to facilitate the cruise industry’s transition to decarbonization.

It also underscores the commitment of the industrial sector in France to proactively address the challenges of decarbonization by 2050.

Additionally, this initiative has garnered support from the French government and the French Public Investment Bank (BPI) under the CORIMER 20231 call for expressions of interest.

This grant confirms Ponant’s research and development under the leadership of Director Mathieu Petiteau and supports the Swap2Zero project, which aims for zero CO₂ emissions during operation with one month of autonomy.

The project incorporates six decarbonization technologies: