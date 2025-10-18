Oceania to Offer First Winter Season in the Mediterranean

Oceania Cruises’ recently announced 2027-28 season includes the company’s first winter season in the Mediterranean.

According to a press release, the new Oceania Allura will stay in the region between November and March for sailings during “cooler, less-traveled” months.

The company said that the itineraries are highlighted by overnight calls, in addition to opportunities to visit Europe’s holiday markets.

Operating Oceania’s first year-round deployment in the Mediterranean, the Allura will also offer holiday itineraries in the region.

According to the company, the ship’s sailing will allow guests to witness “sparkling lights and festive décor” that “transform town squares into enchanting seasonal spectacles.”

The Allura is set to offer itineraries that explore both the Eastern and the Western Mediterranean, sailing from ports in Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Highlights include a nine-night cruise that sails from Istanbul to Civitavecchia, the port for Italy’s capital city, Rome.

The “Medieval Mediterranean” itinerary features visits to destinations in Greece, Italy and Malta, such as Volos, Piraeus, Heraklion, Valletta, Messina and Salerno.

Oceania joins a growing number of premium and luxury ships expanding off-season capacity in the Mediterranean and Europe.

The lineup includes brands like Explora Journeys, Windstar Cruises and Celebrity Cruises, in addition to Viking.

Oceania’s 2027-28 season is also highlighted by the farewell tour of the Oceania Insignia, which departs the fleet after nearly 25 years of service for the brand.

The 684-guest ship is set to offer a series of summer cruises in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean before being handed over to Crescent Seas in November.

According to Oceania, the itineraries are highlighted by visits to destinations in the Baltic, the British Isles, the Greek Islands and the Adriatic.

The company’s season also features itineraries in a wide range of destinations across the globe, such as North America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Pacific, Australia and more.