Oceania Showcases 2027-28 Collection of Voyages

Oceania Cruises has presented more than 230 voyages, encompassing more than a year of itineraries across seven ships and sailings ranging from seven to 96 days across all seven continents for the 2027-28 season.

Itineraries run through April 2028 and open for reservations on September 17, 2025.

“Alongside our reputation for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, Oceania Cruises is widely acclaimed for crafting some of the most enticing and destination-rich itineraries in the cruise industry,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises.

Highlights of the 2027-28 collection include the following:

Mediterranean

The Oceania Allura will sail the line’s first-ever winter season in the Mediterranean from November to March.

Alaska

The Oceania Riviera returns to Alaska, offering more than a dozen itineraries ranging from seven to 11 days, with round-trip itineraries embarking in Seattle.

South Pacific Grand Voyage

The itinerary onboard the Oceania Vista departs in October 2027 from Miami for the Panama Canal before sailing to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, Australia and more.

South Pacific, India, Arabia and Europe Grand Voyage

This journey offers travelers more time to explore cultures, landscapes and cities across multiple continents. The sailing begins in Auckland and is offered on the Oceania Vista.

Asia

The Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista will sail throughout Asia in 2027-28, with a focus on Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Europe

Oceania Cruises’ most extensive collection of Europe voyages to date explores the French Riviera, the Turkish Coast, the British Isles and the fjords of Greenland and Norway.

These sailings also offer the line’s first opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in the Mediterranean.

Tropics and Exotics

Oceania is also offering itineraries from the Caribbean to Asia and Australia, with overnight stays in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.

North America

The company is offering guests opportunities to sail past Alaska’s glaciers and explore the Tlingit heritage of communities like Klawock.

On the East Coast, guests can explore Canada and New England, as well as sail in North America on transoceanic journeys from Miami to Bermuda, the Azores en route to Europe or from Vancouver across the Pacific to Japan.

The Oceania Insignia’s Farewell

Summer 2027 offers a final opportunity to explore the British Isles, Nordic shores and the Baltic aboard the Oceania Insignia before her retirement in November that same year. The ship’s journey concludes in Civitavecchia, Italy.