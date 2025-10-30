Norwegian Escape Starts Winter Season in New Orleans

The Norwegian Escape arrived in New Orleans earlier this month to kick off a winter season in the Western Caribbean.

Sailing from Louisiana, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel is scheduled to offer a series of seven-night cruises to destinations in Mexico, Honduras and Belize.

For the first sailing of the season, the Norwegian Escape departed from New Orleans on October 25, 2025.

As part of the weeklong cruise, the 4,200-ton vessel is making visits to Cozumel, Roatán and Costa Maya, as well as Harvest Cay.

Sailing from New Orleans through mid-May, the ship offers 24 additional similar itineraries over the next six months.

The deployment also includes two 14-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean and Central America in February.

The longer sailings feature visits to additional destinations such as George Town in the Cayman Islands, Puerto Limón in Costa Rica and Cartagena de Indias in Colombia.

Before arriving in New Orleans, the Norwegian Escape offered a 14-night repositioning cruise that departed from New York City.

Initially set to visit eight destinations across the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean, the itinerary was adjusted due to mechanical issues.

At the time, guests were informed that two ports of call had to be dropped due to “a required adjustment that slightly reduces our sailing speed.”

As part of the adjusted itinerary, which also added a new stop, the ship sailed to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Willemstad in Curaçao, Oranjestad in Aruba and Cozumel in Mexico.

Other destinations visited included Puerto Plata and Cabo Rojo in the Dominican Republic, as well as Falmouth in Jamaica.

In May, the Norwegian Escape repositions to Miami for a series of summer cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, which will be followed by a fall season in the Northeast.

As the first ship in Norwegian’s Breakaway-Plus series, the vessel was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and entered service in 2015.