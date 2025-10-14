Norwegian Changes Escape Itinerary Due to Speed Issue

Norwegian Cruise Line is adjusting the itinerary of the current cruise onboard the Norwegian Escape due to a speed issue affecting the ship’s propulsion.

According to a statement sent to guests, the cruise will drop two of its planned ports of call, adding a visit to a new destination.

“We know how much anticipation and preparation go into creating the perfect getaway, and while we try to maintain the original itinerary as much as possible, occasional adjustments may be necessary to optimize your voyage or accommodate certain circumstances,” Norwegian said.

“Rest assured, these decisions are made thoughtfully and with your experience at the heart of it,” the company added.

After sailing from New York City on Saturday, the Norwegian Escape is currently offering a repositioning cruise to New Orleans.

The 14-night sailing originally included visits to eight destinations across the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

“Due to a required adjustment that slightly reduces our sailing speed (don’t worry, everything’s smooth and safe onboard), we’ll be swapping San Juan, Puerto Rico, and George Town, Grand Cayman, for an extra day at sea and a stop at the beach-lover’s paradise of Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic,” Norwegian added.

The company also said it made changes to the timing of port visits, providing guests with “as much time in each destination as possible.”

The adjusted itinerary now features visits to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Willemstad, Curaçao; Oranjestad, Aruba; Cabo Rojo, Dominican Republic; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Norwegian also said that shore excursions booked through the company for dropped ports of call will be automatically cancelled. Guests will receive a full monetary refund to their onboard accounts.

In destinations that underwent schedule changes, the company is also working to adjust tours to match revised port dates and/or times.

“If we’re unable to make it work, the impacted excursions will be cancelled and a full refund will be automatically credited,” Norwegian stated.