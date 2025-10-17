MSC Preziosa Starts Repositioning Cruise to South America

The MSC Preziosa sailed from Germany earlier this month, kicking off a repositioning cruise to South America.

Set to open the season in Brazil, the MSC Cruises vessel is currently offering a trans-Atlantic crossing to Santos.

After departing from Hamburg on Oct. 5, 2025, the 21-night itinerary features visits to destinations in France, England, Spain and Portugal before arriving in South America.

Ports of call set to be visited by the MSC Preziosa include Southampton, Le Havre, La Coruña, Gijón, St. Cruz de Tenerife and Funchal.

The 2013-built vessel is then set to cross the Atlantic for visits to Salvador, Ilhéus, Búzios and Rio de Janeiro.

As the first ship to arrive in the country for regular cruises, the MSC Preziosa is then set to kick off a series of itineraries departing from Santos starting on Oct. 26, 2025.

The three- to eight-night cruises feature visits to destinations in Brazil, such as Salvador and Angra dos Reis, in addition to ports in Argentina and Uruguay, including Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

The 3,500-guest ship will also introduce a new homeport for MSC Cruises in the region, offering cruises departing from Balneário Camboriú.

As part of MSC Cruises’ 2025-26 season in the region, the vessel will be later joined by the MSC Seaview, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Sinfonia and the MSC Armonia.

In addition to Santos and Balneário Camboriú, the ships will offer itineraries departing from a wide array of ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, including Maceió, Salvador, Itajaí, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

South America will also see regular operations from Costa Cruises in the 2025-26 season, with the Costa Diadema and the Costa Favolosa serving local markets.

Other cruise lines, including Princess, Oceania, Celebrity and Silversea, will also offer itineraries in the region.