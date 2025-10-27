MSC Preziosa Opens Cruise Season in Santos

The MSC Preziosa opened the 2025-26 cruise season at the Brazilian port of Santos on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Concluding a trans-Atlantic crossing that departed from Germany, the vessel also marked the opening of the national season in Brazil.

Set to be followed by six additional vessels from both MSC and Costa Cruises, the Preziosa is now offering regular cruises along the Brazilian coast.

The deployment started with a three-night cruise that features a visit to Búzios before returning to Santos.

In addition to short cruises, the ship is scheduled to offer weeklong cruises to Argentina and Uruguay during its 2025-26 season in South America.

Other ports of call set to be visited by the Preziosa include Angra dos Reis, Buenos Aires, Balneário Camboriú, Ilha Grande and Punta del Este.

To mark the start of the season, MSC Cruises and Santos’ City Hall partnered for a public celebration in the town’s Ponta da Praia neighborhood.

The event included live music and presentations ahead of the departure of the MSC Preziosa, which was followed by local boats and featured special light effects.

“We wanted to offer a unique experience, combining entertainment and culture, highlighting Santos as a welcoming and vibrant destination for tourists and residents,” said the town’s Secretary of Tourism, Thiago Papa.

The Port of Santos will welcome 14 cruise ships during the 2025-26 season, including regular visits from the Costa Favolosa, the Costa Diadema, the MSC Sinfonia and the MSC Seaview.

With the season running through late April, the town’s Concais Cruise Terminal is expecting over 130 calls.

In addition to vessels from MSC and Costa Cruises, Santos is also welcoming ships from premium and luxury brands, including Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Azamara and Celebrity Cruises.

The season will be highlighted by AIDA Cruises, which returns to the port after a ten-year hiatus with the AIDAmar, and Peace Boat, which makes its first visit to Santos with the Pacific World.