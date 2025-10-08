MSC Meraviglia to Sail from Southampton in 2027

The MSC Meraviglia will sail from Southampton for the 2027 season, MSC Cruises announced in a press release.

According to the company, the 2017-built ship will arrive at the British port on May 18, 2027, kicking off a six-month deployment.

“We want to give our customers new experiences, so it’s wonderful that the MSC Meraviglia is sailing from the United Kingdom in Summer 2027,” said Antonio Paradiso, vice president of international sales at MSC Cruises.

Replacing the MSC Virtuosa, the Meraviglia will offer a series of six- to 14-night cruises to destinations in Northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords.

The season also includes longer itineraries to the Mediterranean, which will feature visits to additional destinations, such as Ibiza in Spain, Tangier in Morocco and Gibraltar in the United Kingdom.

While the Meraviglia takes over the itineraries from Southampton, the MSC Virtuosa is set to operate a full season in the Western Mediterranean.

Paradiso said that the changes to the company’s deployment in the region follow guests’ feedback, noting that the two ships are part of the same class.

“We’re seeing strong demand from UK customers for Mediterranean cruises, so having the MSC Virtuosa there for Summer 2027 is a natural fit for us,” he added.

“We also offer great value Fly & Cruise prices with flights from many regional airports, so customers can relax knowing that flights, transfers and the cruise fare are all included in the price,” he continued.

Paradiso also highlighted the 2026-27 winter season in the United Kingdom, which will see the MSC Preziosa replacing the MSC Poesia.

“I’m delighted to have the MSC Preziosa back in the UK doing the longest season ever from Southampton,” he said.

The 2013-built ship is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to England, France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands between October 2026 and April 2027.

Bookings for the new 2027 itineraries onboard the MSC Meraviglia and the MSC Virtuosa are set to open on Oct. 14, 2025.