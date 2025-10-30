MSC Cruises Partners with Theme Park for Shore Excursion in Brazil

MSC Cruises and the Beto Carrero World theme park have announced a partnership for shore excursions in Brazil’s Santa Catarina state.

According to a press release, the tour will be available on all visits to the ports of Itajaí and Balneário Camboriú.

Describing it as an exclusive and unforgettable experience, MSC said that the shore excursion includes park tickets, as well as transfers and VIP features.

The tour starts with priority disembarkation and also includes fast passes to up to four attractions at Beto Carrero World.

Guests will also enjoy VIP seating when watching the park’s “Hot Wheels Epic Show,” as well as access to over 1,000 attractions.

In addition to the complete tour, guests will have the option of booking only the priority passes for the park, MSC said.

The company also noted that the tour is part of a partnership that started in the 2024-25 cruise season.

Described as the largest theme park in Latin America, Beto Carrero World spans 14,000 square meters and is located in Penha.

Balneário Camboriú and Itajaí are situated approximately one hour away from the park, which is located in the state of Santa Catarina.

MSC Cruises’ 2025-26 season in South America started with the arrival of the MSC Preziosa. The 2013-built vessel is the first of five ships to kick off regional programs in the area.

The MSC Seaview, the MSC Sinfonia, the MSC Armonia and the MSC Fantasia will follow suit for itineraries departing from ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Highlights of the deployment include the debut of a new homeport, with Balneário Camboriú serving as the starting point for weeklong cruises to Argentina and Uruguay.

Costa Cruises is also operating regional itineraries in South America in 2025-26, with the Costa Diadema and the Costa Favolosa.

The vessels will sail from ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay between November 2025 and April 2026.