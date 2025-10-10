MSC Announces 2026-27 Season in South America

MSC Cruises announced its deployment plans for the 2026-27 season in South America, which will see five ships sailing in the region.

The fleet will be highlighted by the MSC Virtuosa, which is set to debut in the region, the company said in a press release.

The 2021-built ship will be joined by the MSC Divina, which also offers its first full season in the region, as well as the MSC Splendida, the MSC Musica and the MSC Lirica.

With cruises departing from Argentina and Brazil, the regional cruise program will run between November 2026 and April 2027.

“The 2026-27 season marks another important chapter for MSC Cruises in South America. We will have the debut of the MSC Virtuosa in Brazil, one of the most modern ships in our fleet, along with a comprehensive offering of itineraries with different durations and destinations,” said the company’s Country Manager in Brazil, Adrian Ursilli.

“Additionally, we will renew our entire fleet present in Brazil, compared to the 25-26 season. This program reinforces our commitment to providing Brazilian guests with unforgettable vacations, with the opportunity to discover the beauties of South America,” he added.

Additional itinerary details will be announced at a later date, MSC said, noting that four ships will sail from Brazilian homeports, while another will be dedicated to Argentina.

The new season will include over 100 cruises in the region, with bookings set to open on October 20, 2025.

MSC also noted that a sixth vessel, the MSC Magnifica, will sail in South America in 2026-27 as part of its world cruise.

Sailing roundtrip from Europe, the vessel will make overnight visits to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Set to start later this month, MSC’s 2025-26 season in South America includes the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Sinfonia and the MSC Armonia