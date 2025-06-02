Magnifica to Take Over MSC’s 2027 World Cruise

The MSC Magnifica will take over MSC Cruises’ 2027 World Cruise, which was initially set to take place onboard the MSC Musica.

According to a press release, the 2,550-guest ship will embark on the global voyage after undergoing a major refurbishment in late 2025.

Departing from ports in Italy, Spain and France in early January 2027, the 121-night cruise is set to visit 45 destinations in 25 countries.

According to MSC, the itinerary is highlighted by seven overnight stays in key ports of call, including Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Sydney in Australia and Tahiti in French Polynesia.

With the ship getting a new MSC Yacht Club during its refit, the 2027 World Cruise will also mark the first time that the global voyage offers the company’s upscale suite enclave.

Set to debut onboard the vessel in early 2026, the VIP area will include 63 new suites, as well as an exclusive solarium and a private lounge.

Guests staying in a Yacht Club suite will also be able to dine in a dedicated restaurant, which will serve a premium menu.

Built in 2010, the MSC Magnifica will be the first Musica-class ship to offer the suite enclave, which was first introduced by MSC’s Fantasia class in 2008.

During its refit, in addition to the MSC Yacht Club, the vessel is also getting an updated spa and a new fitness center.

Then set to take place onboard the MSC Musica, MSC’s 2027 World Cruise was initially announced in late 2024.

As the first ship in the company’s namesake class, the 2006-built ship was scheduled to operate the global voyage for the first time.

The MSC Magnifica is also scheduled to offer MSC’s 2026 World Cruise, which departs from Europe next January.

Set to start operations ahead of the ship’s following summer season, the MSC Yacht Club won’t be available for guests sailing on the 119-night global voyage.