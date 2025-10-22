Margaritaville at Sea Itinerary Changed to Avoid Storm

The itinerary of the current cruise onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander was adjusted to avoid Tropical Storm Melissa.

According to a statement sent to guests onboard, the ship will replace two of its planned visits due to adverse weather conditions.

“Captain Theo and our itinerary planning team have been diligently working on a sailing schedule that safely navigates around Tropical Storm Melissa, which is expected to impact parts of the Western Caribbean over the coming days,” the company said.

“Following this afternoon’s assessment of the storm’s path and weather conditions, Captain Theo has made the decision to adjust our current sailing schedule,” Margaritaville at Sea added in the letter issued on Tuesday.

Originally set to visit Ocho Rios in Jamaica and George Town in Grand Cayman, the Islander will now sail to Belize City in Belize and Roatán in Honduras.

Offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the ship is still scheduled to return to its homeport in Tampa Bay on Oct. 26, 2025.

After departing from Florida on Oct. 19, 2025, the itinerary also included a visit to Cozumel in Mexico.

Margaritaville at Sea noted that any pre-purchased shore excursion for Ocho Rios or Grand Cayman will be credited to guests’ onboard accounts, which can be used for onboard purchases.

Unused credits will be refunded back to the original method of payment during the initial reservation.

“Captain Theo will continue to evaluate both the current weather conditions and the conditions of all possible destination ports and our team will provide further updates if additional changes are anticipated,” the company added.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew are our highest priorities, and we’ll make every effort to ensure your stay onboard the Islander is filled with wonderful memories.”

Sailing from Tampa on a year-round basis since 2024, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander offers four- to ten-night cruises to the Caribbean and Florida.