Maiden Season Preview: Margaritaville at Sea’s Beachcomber

Set to become the largest ship in Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet, the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber will mark the company’s debut in PortMiami when she launches service in early 2027.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the inaugural deployment of the 2,720-guest vessel, which was acquired from Costa Cruises.

Inaugural Cruise and Eastern Caribbean

Dates: January 9, 2027, followed by four additional sailings through April

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands); San Juan (Puerto Rico); and Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic)

The Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber will welcome its first guests on Jan. 9, 2027, embarking on a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

With four additional departures scheduled through April, the weeklong cruise features visits to destinations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, including St. Thomas, San Juan and Puerto Plata.

Mexico and Western Caribbean

Date: January 23, 2027

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Cozumel (Mexico); Belize City (Belize); and George Town (Cayman Islands)

The ship’s inaugural season also features weeklong itineraries to the Western Caribbean, including the Jan. 23, 2027, departure.

Sailing to Mexico, Belize and the Cayman Islands, this seven-night cruise features visits to Cozumel, Belize City and George Town, in addition to three days of cruising.

Short Cruise to the Bahamas, Florida and the Dominican Republic

Date: February 9, 2027

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Key West (United States); and Bimini (Bahamas)

The Beachcomber is also set to offer a series of short cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas during its maiden season. This four-night cruise, for example, sails from Miami in early February and features visits to Key West and Bimini.

Other short cruises available include four-night cruises to Nassau and Freeport in the Bahamas, or to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, as well as five-night cruises to Puerto Plata and either Nassau or Freeport.

ABC Islands and Southern Caribbean

Date: April 16, 2027

Length: 8 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Oranjestad (Aruba); Kralendijk (Bonaire); and Willemstad (Curaçao)

In April, the Beachcomber offers the only longer cruise of its inaugural season, an eight-night itinerary to the Southern Caribbean and the ABC Islands.

Sailing roundtrip from PortMiami, the cruise is highlighted by visits to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, as well as four days cruising the Caribbean.

Florida, Bahamas and Western Caribbean

Date: March 27, 2027

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Key West (United States); George Town (Cayman Islands); Nassau (Bahamas); and Montego Bay (Jamaica)

In late March, the 2003-built vessel also offers a seven-night cruise to Florida and the Western Caribbean.

The one-time sailing features visits to Key West, George Town in the Cayman Islands, Nassau in the Bahamas and Montego Bay in Jamaica.