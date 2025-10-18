Hapag-Lloyd Adds Kimberley, Indian Ocean Expeditions for 2027 and 2028

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is offering a diverse range of expedition cruises in 2027 and 2028, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, the program is highlighted by its first warm-water itineraries onboard the Hanseatic Nature.

Sailing in the Indian Ocean, the 230-guest ship will offer expeditions that focus on Madagascar through March 2028.

Hapag-Lloyd said that the itineraries feature visits to remote atolls like Aldabra, which can only be accessed by small expedition ships.

The Hanseatic Nature is then set to return to Northern Europe for winter itineraries in 2028-29 in the Baltic Sea, the North Cape and Geirangerfjord.

The company said that the ship’s deployment in the region features both shorter itineraries and classic explorations, as well as expeditions aimed at witnessing the Northern Lights.

Other highlights of the company’s expedition program include two 14-day cruises to the Antarctic Peninsula and South Georgia onboard the Hanseatic Inspiration and the Hanseatic Spirit.

Hapag-Lloyd noted that the sailings are “perfect for travelers seeking a shorter, high-impact polar experience.”

With itineraries in the region through February 2028, the vessels will also offer itineraries that sail to the Weddell Sea, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Circle.

A semi-circumnavigation of the South Atlantic is also returning, with planned visits to destinations in Tierra del Fuego and New Zealand.

While both the Inspiration and the Spirit are set to return to the region for the 2028-29 season, the Hanseatic Inspiration is set to offer cruises to the Amazon in April 2028.

The 230-guest ship will then return to North America’s Great Lakes, where Hapag-Lloyd said it remains the only operator to combine all five lakes on a single cruise.

Highlights of the itineraries in the region include maiden visits to Cleveland and Alpena, and expedition days on Lake Superior.

The Hanseatic Spirit is also set to introduce three new Indonesia routes during the spring and summer of 2028.

The vessel is also set to offer Hapag-Lloyd’s first-ever expedition program in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

The 18-day Kimberley expedition features Zodiac excursions on the King George River and at Montgomery Reef, plus the Houtman Abrolhos archipelago.