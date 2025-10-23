Fuel Crisis Opportunity to Modernize PortMiami

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said that the fuel farm crisis currently threatening operations in Miami is an opportunity to “bring the port into the 21st century.”

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the port’s bunker depot, which is privately owned and located on nearby Fisher Island, was sold to a real estate developer in late September.

In a statement published by Miami’s Community News, Regalado noted that the county’s Board of Commissioners has been working to find a solution for the issue.

“That problem is real, but it also gives us a chance to do better. We can use this moment to modernize the port and bring it fully into the 21st century,” she added.

“We all agree that energy independence is essential. Miami-Dade needs a long-term, predictable and environmentally responsible fuel supply. Fisher Island does not meet those standards,” Regalado said.

She added that the “smart path forward is a secure, modern facility on PortMiami” in order to reduce vulnerabilities.

The on-port solution would also keep critical operations running during storms and strengthen regional resilience, Regalado noted.

The commissioner pointed out that Dodge Island was created to house logistics and infrastructure, which makes the land ideal for a new fuel depot.

Mentioning the 2011 PortMiami Master Plan, she said that the world has changed in the last 15 years, with “global routes shifting and security expectations evolving.”

“During the pandemic, the cruise industry used downtime to modernize and build while the rest of the port, including cargo yards, surface parking lots, cranes, and public safety facilities, stayed stuck in the past.”

Regalado said that the situation creates an imbalance that threatens both PortMiami’s competitiveness and collective security.

“Modernization must also mean environmental protection,” she continued, noting that the port sits within the fragile ecosystem of Biscayne Bay.

“Every decision we make has a ripple effect on water quality, seagrass and marine life. Investing in resilient infrastructure and cleaner energy at the port is not just good policy; it is essential stewardship.”

That’s why the Board of Commissioners decided to invest in creating a shore power system for the port in recent years, she said.

“The next chapter of PortMiami’s growth should not be about buying an old fuel farm; it should be about building modern infrastructure, creating green jobs and protecting Biscayne Bay,” Regalado added.