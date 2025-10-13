Fuel Supply Issue Puts PortMiami Cruise Operations at Risk

PortMiami is currently facing a potential problem after having its fuel depot sold off in September, WLRN South Florida reported.

According to the local news station, the port does not have its own fuel facility. Instead, it relies on a privately owned bunker located on the nearby Fisher Island.

With the depot acquired by a real estate investment company, PortMiami could find itself without an accessible fuel source in the near future, WLRN added.

As one of the largest cruise homeports in the world, Miami welcomed over 8 million passengers in 2024.

The potential problem was discussed at a meeting of Miami-Dade Commissioners last Thursday, with officials recommending that the county administration look for any possible locations to build a new fuel facility at the port.

Commissioners reportedly noted that the lack of an accessible fuel source could lead to cruise ships homeporting elsewhere.

“There’s a certain tipping point where it costs too much and ships go someplace else. I felt like at the last meeting we were playing with fire. This meeting we’re playing with hell,” county commissioner Oliver said at the meeting.

The Fisher Island property that currently hosts PortMiami’s fuel depot went up for sale earlier this year and was reportedly bought by the real estate investment company HRP Group.

According to WLRN, investors paid $180 million for the site, which they intend to transform into a large-scale development.

County administration is now deciding whether to acquire the bunker site via eminent domain or to build a new fuel depot on-site at the port.

Commissioners criticized Miami-Dade County for not bringing the issue to their attention sooner and potentially putting at risk one of the county’s main economic drivers.

“We find ourselves in a situation where we may not be able to provide fuel for the industry that we so say we care about and we cherish. It’s really unfortunate that we find ourselves in this predicament,” Commissioner René Garcia was quoted as saying.

Miami-Dade officials are scheduled to attend a mediation with the new owners of the Fisher Island bunker site on Oct. 20, which will discuss details of the purchase and a potential compromise on the land.

WLRN said that the new property owner has agreed not to approve any development plans on the property until the process is completed.

The county administration is also said to be looking for viable sites on PortMiami’s Dodge Island to build a county-owned fuel facility.