Fred. Olsen’s Borealis Enters Drydock in Northern Europe

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Borealis recently arrived at Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam for a routine drydock.

According to a social media update, the 1997-built vessel arrived at the Dutch shipyard on Oct. 21, 2025.

“Every few years, ships go into drydock for maintenance work, ensuring everything is kept running well and allowing us to service parts of our ships that are usually below the waterline,” Fred. Olsen said.

The 1,320-guest ship is getting a new open-air dining venue, Fresco, where guests can enjoy pizza and small plates.

Other dining updates include enhancements to Fred. Olsen’s specialty restaurant, Colours & Tastes, which will be adapted to offer a range of cuisine, including Gourmet Grill and Traditional Italian.

In addition to its Asian-fusion cuisine, the venue will now feature a new Chef’s Table experience as well.

The Borealis is also getting technical updates with new laundry equipment being added via a hull opening.

Other updates include the complete removal of the port stabilizer for maintenance, which involves cutting two openings on the side of the ship.

The project also features work on the lifeboat systems, including replacing parts of the winches and other lifting mechanisms.

The Borealis’ hull will be repainted before the ship welcomes guests back for a five-night cruise on November 7, 2025.

Sailing from Portsmouth, the vessel is scheduled to offer a series of itineraries to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and Morocco through the end of the year.

In late December, the ship also offers a 13-night cruise to the Canaries and Iberia that celebrates New Year’s Eve in Lisbon, Portugal.

Originally built for Holland America Line as the Rotterdam, Borealis entered service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in July 2021.