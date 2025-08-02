Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Fred. Olsen to Introduce Mediterranean Dining Venue Aboard Borealis

fresco borealis fred olsen artist impression

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced that it would unveil Fresco, a new open-air dining venue, aboard the Borealis later this year. The venue will be accompanied by culinary enhancements for 2026 onwards.

Opening in November on Deck 8 aft, Fresco will bring a relaxed atmosphere and light bites inspired by Mediterranean flavors.

Doug Glenwright, director of guest experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re thrilled to be sharing some fresh new flavors and experiences with our guests when Fresco opens on the Borealis this November.”

“Followed by exciting culinary enhancements in 2026 to Colours and Tastes and for those who love to make a night of it, our new Chef’s Table will be something truly special: a one-of-a-kind multicourse experience designed to make our guests’ time on board with us even more memorable,” added Glenwright.

The company said in a statement that the new venue will offer a new way to experience cuisine at sea, following the Borealis’ October drydock.

The company added that, in addition, specialty restaurant Colours and Tastes will be evolving to feature an enhanced range of cuisine across the fleet from 2026 onwards. The venue will feature gourmet grill and traditional Italian, alongside Asian-fusion cuisine.

Additionally, a new Chef’s Table experience will be on offer from £100 per person, providing culinary enthusiasts an exclusive multicourse menu crafted by expert chefs, paired with premium wines selected by sommeliers.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a fleet of three smaller ships: the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral, each sailing 1,400 guests and offering a variety of restaurants, bars, leisure facilities and a range of various cabins.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 182,949 Berths | $64.8 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.