Fred. Olsen to Introduce Mediterranean Dining Venue Aboard Borealis

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced that it would unveil Fresco, a new open-air dining venue, aboard the Borealis later this year. The venue will be accompanied by culinary enhancements for 2026 onwards.

Opening in November on Deck 8 aft, Fresco will bring a relaxed atmosphere and light bites inspired by Mediterranean flavors.

Doug Glenwright, director of guest experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We’re thrilled to be sharing some fresh new flavors and experiences with our guests when Fresco opens on the Borealis this November.”

“Followed by exciting culinary enhancements in 2026 to Colours and Tastes and for those who love to make a night of it, our new Chef’s Table will be something truly special: a one-of-a-kind multicourse experience designed to make our guests’ time on board with us even more memorable,” added Glenwright.

The company said in a statement that the new venue will offer a new way to experience cuisine at sea, following the Borealis’ October drydock.

The company added that, in addition, specialty restaurant Colours and Tastes will be evolving to feature an enhanced range of cuisine across the fleet from 2026 onwards. The venue will feature gourmet grill and traditional Italian, alongside Asian-fusion cuisine.

Additionally, a new Chef’s Table experience will be on offer from £100 per person, providing culinary enthusiasts an exclusive multicourse menu crafted by expert chefs, paired with premium wines selected by sommeliers.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a fleet of three smaller ships: the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral, each sailing 1,400 guests and offering a variety of restaurants, bars, leisure facilities and a range of various cabins.