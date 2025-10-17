Explorer of the Seas Completes 25 Years of Service for Royal Caribbean

The Explorer of the Seas is completing its 25th year in service for Royal Caribbean International this month.

Built at the Kværner Masa-Yards in Finland, the 142,000-ton ship was delivered to the company on September 28, 2000.

As the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s Voyager class, the vessel was the largest in the world at the time, with capacity for over 3,000 guests in double occupancy.

Following its delivery, the Explorer of the Seas sailed to the United States, where it was christened on October 21, 2000.

Athlete and Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee served as the ship’s godmother during the naming ceremony, which took place in New York City.

The vessel then kicked off its inaugural season in Miami, offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The Explorer of the Seas was equipped at the time with a research laboratory in partnership with the University of Miami and NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.

The Ocean Lab Program was run from the ship and produced a large data set of atmospheric and oceanographic measurements along the cruise ship’s itineraries.

Before entering a new phase in 2008, the initiative had also provided over 80,000 cruise ship passengers with guided tours of the research laboratories onboard.

Set to enter drydock this fall, the Explorer of the Seas is currently completing a summer deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing from Ravenna, the vessel has been offering a series of itineraries to destinations in Italy, Croatia, Greece and more.

In early November, the ship kicks off its winter season in Port Canaveral, offering a series of short cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The four- and five-night cruises are highlighted by visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay and also include visits to Freeport, Nassau, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Grand Turk, Puerto Plata and more.