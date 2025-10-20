Enchanted Princess: Five Years of Service

The Enchanted Princess recently completed five years of service after being delivered to Princess Cruises on September 30, 2020.

As the first vessel handed over by the shipbuilder since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the vessel was built at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone yard near Trieste, Italy.

Over 6,000 people worked on the 3,360-passenger ship, which became the fifth in Princess’ Royal-class series.

Due to the health emergency, the Enchanted Princess was initially put in layup before welcoming its first guests on November 10, 2021.

For its maiden season, the ship offered a series of cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale before repositioning to Europe in April 2022.

In 2025, the Enchanted Princess offered a summer season in the Caribbean before repositioning to Canada and New England.

Since August, the ship has been offering a series of seven- to 12-night cruises departing from New York City.

In mid-November, the 141,000-ton vessel is scheduled to return to Port Everglades for additional itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The cruises are highlighted by visits to Princess’ private island destination of Princess Cays in Eleuthera, as well as other ports of call in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

The Enchanted Princess is then set to return to Europe in 2026, kicking off a summer deployment in the Mediterranean next April.

According to Princess Cruises, the vessel’s interiors are highlighted by a wide range of dining venues, including La Mer, a French bistro that debuted on the Majestic Princess.

The ship also offers the Sky Suites, which are said to be among the biggest in the entire industry, measuring over 90 square meters.

In 2023, the ship underwent changes to its F&B offerings, which included the introduction of a new Irish pub, Salty Dog Café and an “Italian town square” called Settimo Cielo.