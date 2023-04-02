Princess Announces F&B Updates to Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises has announced multiple additions to the Enchanted Princess including a new Irish Pub, Salty Dog Café and an Italian town square called Settimo Cielo. This is in addition to a new signature seafood restaurant.

“There is nothing more core to the Princess experience than great food and drinks at an amazing value conveyed with exceptional service and a friendly spirit,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“We’re confident our guests will absolutely love the changes they’ll find aboard Enchanted Princess and how we’re embracing our Italian heritage, expanding our offerings with great seafood, injecting some international spirit with an Irish Pub, and bringing a laid-back resort vibe with good eats to the Lido Deck.”

The new Irish Pub, O’Malley’s, launches on April 15.

Located on Deck 5, O’Malley’s is a modern Irish pub with traditional Irish music, great food and entertainment. In addition to Irish beers, ales and whiskeys, the menu also includes Scotch eggs, fried pickles and pan-fried Guinness chicken.

The new pub will also offer an introduction to the history of Irish Whiskey and Guinness cocktail classes.

Princess is also introducing Salty Dog Café, the original, renowned Hilton Head eatery located on the Lido Deck onboard the Enchanted Princess. The Salty Dog Café menu includes the Prime Burger and the Chicken Strip Basket, among other tasty treats. Guests will also be able to purchase the café’s branded merchandise featuring the restaurant’s mascot and enjoy promotional invitations to sail Princess.

Another addition to the Enchanted Princess is the traditional Italian town square, transforming deck seven into Settimo Cielo (seventh heaven) where guests can choose among the many Italian venues including Sabatini’s Trattoria, Bellini’s Venice-inspired cocktail bar and Gigi’s Pizzeria by Alfredo.

For an additional Italian flair, guests can turn to the Gelateria on deck five, which serves the only authentic, hand-crafted Italian gelato outside of Italy, made in the ship’s pastry kitchen.