Egypt’s Alexandria Port Welcomes Norwegian Viva

The Port of Alexandria in Egypt welcomed three calls from the Norwegian Viva between September and October.

According to a press release, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel brought nearly 14,000 guests to the destination during this timeframe.

During its latest visit on Oct. 13, 2025, the ship was welcomed by a group that involved leaders from the Alexandria Port Authority, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Tourism, the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, the Alexandria Governorate and the Ministry of Interior.

The port authority stated that officials ensured the safe arrival of the Norwegian Viva, escorting the ship on its entry into the port using tugs, pilot boats and security vessels.

Authorities also monitored the 2023-built ship using radars to ensure the highest levels of safety, the release stated.

With the vessel docked, passengers were welcomed by the General Administration of Passenger Movement.

“Their procedures were completed smoothly and easily in just a few minutes,” the Alexandria Port Authority added.

The guests then embarked on tours of Egypt’s tourist landmarks before setting sail for Greece on Oct. 14, 2025.

As part of its fall season in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Norwegian Viva is scheduled to make an additional visit to Alexandria on Oct. 21, 2025.

The call is part of a nine-night cruise that sails from the Greek port of Piraeus to the Turkish port of Istanbul on Oct. 19, 2025.

In addition to the Egyptian port, the open-jaw itinerary features visits to other destinations in Greece, Turkey and Cyprus, such as Mykonos, Rhodes, Kusadasi, Limassol and Santorini.

Alexandria also welcomed visits from Aroya Cruises’ Aroya and Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam in September, while Virgin’s Resilient Lady and Holland America’s Oosterdam highlighted the port’s lineup in August.