Disney Warns Guests of New Hawaii Cruise Taxes

Disney Cruise Line is reportedly warning guests of Hawaii’s new cruise taxes, which are set to take effect in January 2026.

The company is sending statements to passengers booked on the two cruises affected by the new fee, DCL Fan reported.

As part of its repositioning voyage from Australia to Alaska, the Disney Wonder will sail to Hawaii on two of its upcoming sailings.

The first sails from Sydney to Honolulu on Feb. 2, 2026, while the second cruises from Honolulu to Vancouver on Feb. 26, 2026.

Disney is said to be incorporating the new taxes into the sailings’ total costs, under the ‘taxes, fees and port expenses’ section.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, Hawaii’s new tax for cruise ships is part of a broader law passed by the Hawaii State Legislature that increases the island’s transient accommodation taxes (TAT).

Guests will need to pay an 11 percent fee on the prorated cruise fare for the days docked at ports in Hawaii.

As a result, Disney Cruise Line will calculate the tax individually for each reservation, depending on the category and cost of staterooms.

Passengers with active bookings will be required to pay the additional amounts along with their final payments.

According to DCL Fan, the company noted that while this tax is imposed by the State of Hawaii and local counties, it is committed to providing transparency.

Disney also said that it is giving guests ample notice before the changes are applied to their accounts.

The Disney Wonder sails to Hawaii after spending the upcoming winter season cruising to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The ship’s 2025-26 winter season in the region includes a series of cruises departing from Sydney, Auckland and Melbourne between October and February.