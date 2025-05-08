Hawaii to Introduce Cruise Passenger Tax

Cruise passengers will be charged a tax for the time that they stay in Hawaiian ports, a report by KHON2 said.

According to the local news station, the charge is part of a broader new law passed by the Hawaii State Legislature that increases the island’s transient accommodation taxes (TAT).

The new tax for cruise passengers will be charged on the portion of their stay in Hawaii, the website explained.

Guests will pay an 11 percent fee of the prorated cruise fare for the days docked at ports in Hawaii.

The law defines a cruise fare as the amount paid for lodging and most of the services onboard, excluding optional extras such as spa treatments and shore excursions.

Lawmakers believe that the new measure will “level the playing field” with hotels and rentals, KHON2 said, making sure all visitors contribute to Hawaii’s upkeep.

According to the report, the state welcomed nearly one million cruise passengers in 2024, with no tax enforcement in place.

In addition to impacting cruise passengers for the first time, the new law raises taxes on hotels, short-term rentals and timeshares.

According to KHON2, the increase is aimed at combating climate change while protecting Hawaii’s economy and identity.

The tax revenue is earmarked, the website added, noting that the money will go to specific projects, including bills to protect native forests, reefs and coastlines.

Other uses for the money include the construction of climate-resistant buildings and infrastructure, improvement of parks, trails and beaches, sustainable tourism enhancements and more.

The initiative is said to be a way of protecting Hawaii’s Oiwi culture and practices, ensuring that traditional knowledge systems and cultural practices from hula to farming and fishing can continue.

Cruise Industry News research shows that over 25 cruise ships are scheduled to visit Hawaii in the upcoming months.

Some vessels, including Norwegian’s Pride of America and the Ruby Princess, offer regular itineraries across the islands.