Disney Gets Preferential Access for Catalina Island

Avalon’s City Council authorized the town’s manager to execute a preferential access agreement for Catalina Island with Disney Cruise Line, the Catalina Islander reported.

According to the local news source, the vote was unanimous and will see the company getting preferred call scheduling.

Disney Cruise Line will have the benefit when visiting Catalina Island on any Tuesday and on select Saturdays.

The agreement, which was confirmed in early October, is valid through mid-September 2030, with two additional five-year renewal options.

Disney and the City of Avalon started negotiating in late February, according to City Manager David Maistros.

He noted that as part of the agreement Disney will guarantee a minimum of 120,000 passenger visits to the city per year.

“Disney Cruise Lines proposes to remit a Cruise Line Fee equal to the City Wharfage Rate plus an additional Passenger Service Charge equal to twenty percent of the Wharfage Rate for each passenger on the manifest as consideration for preferential scheduling,” he was quoted as saying by the Catalina Islander.

In the event of a shortfall in any given year, Disney Cruise Lines will remit payment at the current wharfage rate plus other taxes.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, Catalina Island was scheduling cruise visits without a written policy.

The lack of an official policy led the City of Avalon to issue a request to cruise lines earlier this year, asking them to negotiate direct agreements with its council.

At the time, in addition to Disney, Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Line also expressed interest in a deal with Avalon’s officials.

Disney Cruise Line is expanding its operations on the West Coast next year, with the Disney Wonder spending the 2026-27 season sailing from San Diego.

The company is also doubling its presence in Alaska, with the Disney Magic joining the Wonder for the summer of 2026.