Discovery Princess Debuts in Singapore

The Discovery Princess arrived at Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre for its maiden call earlier this week.

According to a press release, the Princess Cruises ship docked at the destination for the first time on Oct. 28, 2025.

The call was followed by a five-night cruise sailing roundtrip from Singapore, which will include visits to three destinations in Malaysia: Port Klang, Penang and Langkawi.

A plaque exchange ceremony marked the vessel’s first visit to Singapore, which was attended by Captain Tony Ruggero and representatives from Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Singapore Tourism Board and Wallem Shipping.

Over 50 travel advisors from Singapore were also invited to join the ceremony before touring the ship and having lunch.

Princess will also host travel agents and similar plaque-exchange ceremonies during the maiden visits to Port Klang and Penang.

After making its debut in Southeast Asia, the Discovery Princess will make its way to Australia to start its first homeporting season in Sydney.

The season starts on Dec. 6, 2025, and includes itineraries to Australian destinations, as well as ports of call in New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Over 20 itineraries will be offered by the vessel during the deployment, which also celebrates Princess’s 50th anniversary in Australia.

While the Discovery Princess sails to Australia, Singapore welcomed the Diamond Princess for homeporting operations in 2025-26.

The ship will offer a series of cruises to Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand between early December 2025 and February 2026.

Destinations set to be visited include Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Halong Bay, Langkawi, Penang, Ko Samui and Bangkok. One sailing will also include Cambodia, where guests can visit Angkor Wat.

The season in Singapore will also be highlighted by the debut of the Crown Princess, which arrives for a call in November 2025.