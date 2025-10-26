Discovery Princess Arrives in Asia for the First Time

Sailing in the region for the first time, the Discovery Princess recently arrived in Asia as part of a repositioning cruise.

The ship embarked on a 29-night itinerary between Seattle and Singapore following its summer season in Alaska.

The month-long repositioning voyage departed from North America in late September and included visits to four destinations in Alaska before crossing the Pacific.

For its Asia debut, the Discovery Princess visited ports of call in the Far East and Southeast Asia, such as Shimizu, Kochi, and Kagoshima in Japan; Keelung in Taiwan; and Nha Trang in Vietnam, as well as Hong Kong.

The Royal-class ship is also scheduled to offer a single short cruise in the region before entering drydock in early November.

Sailing roundtrip from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Center, the five-night sailing features visits to three destinations in Malaysia: Port Klang, Langkawi and Penang.

The Discovery Princess is then set to enter drydock before heading south for its inaugural season in Australia and New Zealand.

Starting in late December, the deployment includes a series of three- to 14-night cruises departing from Sydney.

In addition to a series of destinations in New Zealand, the itineraries feature visits to ports of call in Southern Australia, Queensland and the South Pacific.

Highlighted destinations include Mystery Island in Vanuatu, Kangaroo Island in South Australia and the Fiordland National Park in New Zealand.

The season runs through early April, when the vessel is scheduled to return to North America via Hawaii and French Polynesia.

As the sixth and last vessel in a series of ships that started with the Royal Princess in 2013, the Discovery Princess entered service in March 2022.

The 3,600-guest ship was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and spent its maiden season sailing in Alaska, the U.S. West Coast and the Mexican Riviera.