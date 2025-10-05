Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth Embarks on Repositioning Cruise to Miami

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth recently embarked on a repositioning cruise to PortMiami via the Panama Canal.

Ahead of its first winter season in the Caribbean, the vessel is offering a 21-night itinerary that departed from Seattle on Sept. 25, 2025.

The open-jaw itinerary features a full transit of the Panama Canal, in addition to visits to destinations in California, Mexico, Costa Rica, Aruba and Curaçao.

Ports set to be visited include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Puntarenas, Willemstad and Oranjestad.

The Queen Elizabeth is then set to arrive in Miami on Oct. 16, 2025, kicking off a series of nine- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean and Central America.

For its first sailing in the region, the ship offers a 12-night voyage to the Eastern Caribbean that includes visits to six destinations: Tortola, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados, Puerto Rico and St. Lucia.

Other ports of call set to welcome the ship during its deployment in the region include Cozumel in Mexico, Montego Bay in Jamaica and Belize City in Belize.

Cunard’s deployment in the Caribbean will feature an exclusive lineup of entertainment and gastronomy experiences, according to a recent update shared by the company.

The new options will be available on select voyages of the ship’s 2025-26 season and feature 120 limited-time theatrical performances.

Other exclusive features include a series of new dining experiences, such as Karibe, which is described by Cunard as a meal created to pay homage to the diverse cultures of the Caribbean islands.

Guests will enjoy curated menus and signature cocktails, highlighted by options like jerk chicken, tiger prawns and goat curry.

The Queen Elizabeth also underwent a major refurbishment earlier this year, debuting fresh looks and enhanced public areas.

Rooms like the Commodore Club, the Queens Room, and the Garden Lounge were revitalized, while outdoor decks were revamped and more sunshades were added to the aft deck.