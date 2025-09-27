Cunard Presents New Experiences for Caribbean Season

Cunard recently revealed a series of new experiences for its 2025-26 season onboard the Queen Elizabeth.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the exclusive offerings, which include new dining options, curated menus, and special entertainment.

Curated Menus and Dining Experiences

The offerings include what Cunard calls curated menus crafted in collaboration with world-class chefs that complement Queen Elizabeth’s itineraries and incorporate Caribbean flavors.

The company is also planning to introduce signature cocktails using locally sourced ingredients, as well as new dining experiences.

As part of “Karibe,” guests will be able to enjoy a new dining experience that is said to pay homage to the diverse cultures of the Caribbean islands with dishes that include jerk chicken, tiger prawns and goat curry.

Also coming to the Queen Elizabeth is “The Whispering Hour,” a happy hour co-produced by Whispering Angel wines that will be hosted at the Lido Pool Club and the Grill Suites Terrace.

The experience will include live music, fruit decorations, ice carving presentations and photo opportunities.

Cunard will offer pre-dinner “Sunset Celebrations” and post-dinner deck parties to complement its popular gala evenings. The events will feature Caribbean-inspired cocktails and local entertainment, the company explained.

New Entertainment and Lectures

Accompanying the food and beverage experiences is a new program of onboard entertainment that includes theater performances, guest lectures and a new sound salon to elevate off-stage offerings.

The program includes the first at-sea production of the musical Come From Away, with books, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

According to Cunard, the play shows an “uplifting display of resilience and understanding,” which is now celebrating its 10th anniversary and will be available to watch on each sailing.

Broadway and West End performers will also feature on Caribbean voyages from Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster, who will perform onboard the Caribbean voyage departing from Miami on January 20, to alumni from productions such as Wicked, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and more.

Cunard is also transforming the Commodore Club into the “Abbey Road Listening Lounge,” which will offer a journey through the studio’s music catalog featuring recordings from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Fela Kuti, Little Simz and The Beatles, alongside film scores from the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings series, Barbie, Wonka, Black Panther and more.

The company has curated beverage offerings specially designed to complement the listening experience as well as a display of replica recording equipment.

Cunard is also hosting a roster of “Insight Speakers,” which will include guest lectures from Olympic medalists to astronauts.

One of the highlights of the lineup is actor Hugh Bonneville, famed for his role as Lord Grantham in “Downton Abbey,” who will join the Queen Elizabeth for its 12-night roundtrip Eastern Caribbean cruise in late November.

Queen Elizabeth’s season in the Caribbean starts in mid-October and includes a series of cruises departing from PortMiami.