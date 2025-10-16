Crown Princess Kicks off Summer Season in Port of Broome

Tourism Western Australia announced in a press release that its summer cruise season has officially begun with the arrival of the Crown Princess into Western Australian ports, including Broome, Exmouth, Fremantle, Busselton and Albany this week.

The itinerary included Western Australia’s coast with calls to destinations including the Kimberley Coast, Broome and Exmouth before arriving in Fremantle.

According to Tourism Western Australia, the Crown Princess made history as the first large cruise ship to berth alongside the new Kimberley Marine Support Base (KMSB) in the Port of Broome.

KMSB consists of a 50-meter by 165-meter (8,250-square-meter) floating wharf platform that is linked to a fixed causeway, allowing 24/7 operation regardless of tide depth.

A key design element includes breasting and mooring dolphin arrangements to accommodate vessels up to 348 meters.

The Crown Princess then headed south to Busselton and Albany before continuing to Sydney as part of a 28-night itinerary.

Princess Cruises also announced last month that it will homeport its Sapphire Princess in Fremantle for the 2027-28 season.