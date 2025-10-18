Costa Fortuna Kicks Off Farewell Season in the Western Mediterranean

The Costa Fortuna recently repositioned to the Western Mediterranean for its farewell season in the region.

Sold to Margaritaville at Sea earlier this year, the vessel is set to be withdrawn from the Costa Cruises fleet in September 2026.

Having sailed in the Eastern Mediterranean during the summer, the 2,720-guest ship completed a series of cruises departing from Turkey and Greece in late September.

The Costa Fortuna is now set to offer two- to 14-night itineraries to destinations in Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.

In addition to ports in the Western Mediterranean, such as Barcelona, Marseille and Savona, the cruises also feature destinations in Madeira and the Canary Islands, including Funchal, Arrecife and La Gomera.

The season runs through mid-December, when the Costa Fortuna is scheduled to reposition to the Canaries for inter-island itineraries.

As part of its final winter season for Costa, the ship offers seven-night cruises departing from Tenerife and Las Palmas.

The 103,000-ton ship is then set to return to the Eastern Mediterranean for a summer deployment before leaving the company’s fleet in September.

Following a major refurbishment, the Costa Fortuna is set to become the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber in January 2027.

As Margaritaville at Sea’s third ship, the vessel offers a series of four- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from PortMiami.

Joining the Margaritaville at Sea Islander and the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the Beachcomber will be the company’s largest vessel.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Costa Fortuna entered service for Costa Cruises in October 2003.