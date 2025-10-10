Celebrity Silhouette Sets Sail to Fort Lauderdale

Celebrity Silhouette is embarking on a repositioning voyage to Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades after completing a late summer season in Canada and New England.

Departing from Boston, the ten-night cruise features visits to destinations in the Southern Caribbean, including Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

The Celebrity Silhouette is then set to kick off a winter deployment in Port Everglades, which includes a series of six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Highlights of the itinerary include visits to Bimini in the Bahamas and Key West in Florida, as well as Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

The 2011-built ship is also scheduled to sail to other ports in the Western and Southern Caribbean, such as Cozumel in Mexico and Oranjestad in Aruba.

Starting in March, the Silhouette is also scheduled to operate a series of themed cruises under charter to different operators.

Among the sailings is the 70s Rock and Romance Cruise, which departs from Fort Lauderdale on Mar 21, 2026.

The seven-night sailing will feature a special lineup of bands and musicians, including Kansas, America, Don Felder and Lou Gramm while sailing to St. Maarten and St. John’s.

Other themed cruises set to take place onboard the Celebrity Silhouette during the 2025-26 season include the Flower Power Cruise and the Bliss Cruise.

Upon completing its season in the Caribbean, the ship is scheduled to reposition to New York City for a season sailing to Bermuda.

The spring deployment includes seven-night itineraries that feature two overnights in King’s Wharf, in addition to three days at sea.

In July 2026, the Celebrity Silhouette heads north for a series of unique cruises in Iceland and the Arctic.

Similar to the 2025 season, the seven-night itineraries sail from Reykjavik and circumnavigate the island, visiting to destinations like Ísafjörður and Akureyri.

The Solstice-class ship is then set to reposition to Boston for another fall season sailing to Canada and New England.