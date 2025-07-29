Celebrity Silhouette Kicks Off Season in Iceland

The Celebrity Silhouette repositioned to Reykjavik earlier this month for a short season offering cruises around Iceland.

Sailing roundtrip from its new homeport, the Celebrity Cruises vessel is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises that circumnavigate the country.

The ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Seydisfjordur and Isafjord, as well as an overnight call to Akureyri.

Four sailings are scheduled to take place between July 18 and August 8, followed by a 13-night repositioning cruise to Boston.

According to Celebrity, the itineraries include opportunities for guests to witness captivating ports, historic landmarks and cultural richness.

The Celebrity Silhouette is then set to embark on a fall foliage season in Canada and New England with cruises sailing roundtrip from the Flynn Cruiseport Boston.

Extending through early October, the deployment features visits to Quebec City, Charlottetown, Halifax, Sydney, Rockland, Portland and more.

The Solstice-class ship then moves to sail Caribbean cruises out of Fort Lauderdale during the 2025-26 season.

In 2026, the vessel is scheduled to operate a spring season in Bermuda before returning to Iceland in July 2026.

As part of an extended season in the region, the ship offers seven cruises from Reykjavik, including a special eclipse-themed voyage.

The “Iceland Total Solar Eclipse” cruise sails in early August and will allow guests to experience the phenomenon from a privileged position at sea.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Celebrity Silhouette entered service in 2011 as the fourth ship in Celebrity’s Solstice Class.

In addition to the Silhouette, a second Celebrity ship, the Celebrity Eclipse, also sailed to Iceland recently as part of a cruise departing from Amsterdam.

The 11-night voyage included visits to Isafjord, Reykjavik and Akureyri, as well as other destinations in the British Isles.