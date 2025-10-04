Carnival Ships on Long Journey Cruises to Hawaii

Two Carnival Cruise Line ships recently departed from homeports on the West Coast on longer cruises to Hawaii.

As part of Carnival’s Journeys program, the 15-night itineraries are taking place onboard the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Spirit.

Sailing from San Francisco, the Carnival Legend was the first to set sail to Hawaii, kicking off its cruise on Sep. 21, 2025.

The ship’s itinerary includes a visit to Ensenada in Mexico, in addition to visits to Kahului in Maui, Honolulu in Oahu, Nawiliwili in Kauai, and Hilo.

Before returning to its homeport in California, the Spirit-class ship is also set to spend nine full days cruising in the Pacific Ocean.

Offering a similar itinerary, the Carnival Spirit embarked on a 15-night cruise to Hawaii in Seattle on Sep. 26, 2025.

Wrapping up the ship’s summer season on the West Coast, the cruise includes visits to five destinations, including Honolulu, Kahului, Nawiliwili and Hilo.

On its way back to Seattle, the 2001-built ship is also scheduled to make a three-hour visit to Victoria in Canada’s British Columbia.

After completing their Carnival Journeys to Hawaii, the Legend and the Spirit are set to embark on cruises to the Panama Canal.

Repositioning to the Gulf Coast for the 2025-26 winter season, the ships sail, respectively, to Texas and Louisiana.

While the Carnival Legend offers a 16-night cruise to Galveston that features visits to Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and the Cayman Islands, the Carnival Spirit sails between Seattle and New Orleans.

Set to spend the winter sailing from Mobile, the vessel offers a 16-night cruise featuring ports of call in Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia.

According to Carnival, its Journeys program includes a series of longer sailings that feature unique itineraries and less usual destinations.

Carnival also states that the cruises feature additional enriching and destination-focused experiences, as well as a “classic cruising feel.”