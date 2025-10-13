Carnival Confirms Sunshine Departure on Monday

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that the Carnival Sunshine will depart from Norfolk on Monday, Oct. 13, after delaying the ship’s arrival due to adverse weather conditions.

Initially set to sail from its homeport in Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 12, the vessel had to spend an additional day at sea.

“We’re pleased to confirm that Carnival Sunshine will dock in Norfolk tomorrow morning, Monday, October 13,” the company said in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

Carnival asked guests to arrive at the cruise terminal during their originally selected Terminal Arrival Appointment timeframe.

The company added that all guests need to be onboard by the final boarding time listed on the boarding pass, as the ship will depart shortly after embarkation is complete.

Carnival also confirmed that the Sunshine will visit Bermuda as scheduled, and aside from the late departure, the remainder of the itinerary remains unchanged.

“We are sorry the weather interrupted our plans to welcome you aboard today, Sunday, October 12,” the company continued.

Given the shortened duration, affected guests will receive a one-day, pro-rated refund for their cruise fares. The booking fare reimbursement will be credited to the original form of payment.

Carnival is also issuing one-day pro-rated refunds for any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages, which will be returned as credits on guests’ onboard accounts.

Passengers will also receive an additional $100 onboard credit per stateroom as a token of appreciation.

“Again, thank you for your patience and understanding. Captain Antonio Gargiulo and the entire Carnival Sunshine team are looking forward to providing you with a safe, fun and memorable experience,” the company added.

The Carnival Sunshine was affected by bad weather when returning to Norfolk after an eight-night cruise to the Caribbean.

At the time, Carnival said that the 3,000-guest ship was experiencing strong winds and high seas on its way back to the homeport in Virginia.

The unfavorable conditions caused the closure of the water channel that leads into the Norfolk port, further delaying the vessel’s arrival.