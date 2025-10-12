Carnival to Delay Sunshine’s Embarkation Due to Weather

Carnival Cruise Line is delaying the upcoming cruise of the Carnival Sunshine due to adverse conditions in Norfolk.

Initially set to depart from its homeport in Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 12, the ship will now stay at sea for at least another day.

“Carnival Sunshine is experiencing strong winds and high seas as it sails back to Norfolk,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“Further, weather forecasts indicate that unfavorable conditions will continue into the evening both at sea and over the Chesapeake Bay area – the waterway leading into the port,” Carnival continued.

The company said that it is closely monitoring the situation and working alongside partners and local authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Given the current conditions, the channel into Norfolk is expected to be closed overnight. This, coupled with the unfavorable weather that is impacting the ship’s journey, makes it clear that the ship will not be able to dock until sometime Monday morning, forcing a shortening of your cruise by one day,” Carnival added.

The company asked guests not to proceed to the cruise terminal on Sunday, pending confirmation of when the cruise will operate.

“While we continue to monitor the situation, we are working out the plan for Monday’s embarkation and other details,” Carnival noted, adding that a further update will be provided on Sunday.

In a social media post, the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said that the change is necessary to guarantee guests’ safety.

“I know this will be a big disappointment, but I’m sure every single person reading this understands,” he added.

Sailing roundtrip from Norfolk, the Carnival Sunshine was originally scheduled to offer a six-night cruise to Bermuda. The itinerary features an overnight visit to Royal Naval Dockyard starting on Oct. 15, 2025.