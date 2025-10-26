Carnival: Adults-Only Cruises Are ‘Extraordinarily Popular’

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said that the company’s adults-only cruises are “extraordinarily popular” with passengers.

In a social media update, he noted that the special sailings received positive feedback from the market but mentioned that Carnival will continue to offer multi-generational experiences.

“We are and always will be a proud family cruise line, and I don’t ever want you to think that this is changing,” he stated.

“However, I have seen how extraordinarily popular the adults-only cruises that we have done so far have been,” Heald added.

Carnival’s adults-only cruises are being offered as part of the company’s SEA program, which is geared toward gamblers and casino enthusiasts.

“It has been fascinating for me to read that lots of the people who have taken these adults-only cruises still cruise with their children but enjoy a chance to not do so,” he continued.

After introducing the sailings this year, Carnival is planning to offer additional SEA cruises in 2026, with departures scheduled from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston.

Most of the cabins for these sailings are currently sold out, Heald continued, noting that the company may consider offering more adults-only cruises in the future.

“I think it is something that we’ll continue to do. I don’t have news yet about any more adults-only cruises,” he said, noting that he received hundreds of comments asking for more sailings.

“I think we have perhaps stumbled across a secret and discovered that not all family cruises have to feature the whole family, and those choosing these adults-only cruises seem very happy to know this.”

Heald also said that Carnival’s Havana staterooms, which are available on Vista and Excel class ships, are popular with these types of passengers.

“The minimum age for these cabins is 13 years, so I think that is one of the reasons why perhaps the Havana decks, which are nearly adults-only, sell out quicker than any other rooms,” he added.

He also highlighted the company’s Serenity Decks, which are adults-only and available on all ships across the fleet.