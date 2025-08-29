Carnival Conquest Sets Sail on First Adults-Only SEA Cruise

The Carnival Conquest sailed from Miami last Friday for the first of Carnival Cruise Line’s SEA cruises, which are exclusively for adults.

According to the company, the sailings include expanded casino access, themed parties, bingo events and other offerings geared toward adults.

As part of the first cruise in the series, the Carnival Conquest is offering a nine-night itinerary to the Southern Caribbean.

After leaving from PortMiami, the cruise includes visits to Oranjestad in Aruba, Kralendijk in Bonaire and Willemstad in Curaçao.

The 2002-built ship is then set to offer three additional SEA Cruises between late August and late September.

In addition to the ABC Islands, the nine- to 12-night cruises visit other destinations in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean such as St. Lucia, Grenada, Grand Turk and St. Maarten.

The Carnival Conquest is then set to resume its regular schedule of three- to five-night cruises to the Bahamas out of PortMiami on Oct. 2, 2025.

According to Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the SEA cruises also feature expanded gambling areas.

Four additional blackjack tables and 75 extra slot machines were added to Carnival Conquest’s promenade, he noted.

The adults-only cruises are offered exclusively through the casino offers and are not open for general bookings, Heald explained in a video shared on social media.

This is the reason why these sailings are not open to children, he continued when addressing a guest question.

“The casino cannot give a casino offer to a child (…) but, of course, the world’s most popular family cruise line will always be so,” Heald noted.

He emphasized that the first SEA cruise is being very well received, and the sailings are proving to be very popular with gamblers.

“I read a lot of great comments yesterday, saying how much fun people are having onboard,” Heald added.