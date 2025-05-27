Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival to Offer SEA Casino-Oriented Sailings for Adults

Carnival Conquest

Carnival Cruise Line notified select guests that it has launched SEA sailings, which are exclusively for adults.

The company said that these itineraries include expanded casino access, themed parties, bingo events and other offerings geared toward adults.

According to the company, the sailings are designed to maximize guests’ casino playtime and onboard experience.

The SEA sailings are currently available to select members through an early access offer prior to being opened to the public. Members can book with the early access offer up until June 9.

The four SEA sailings onboard the Carnival Conquest in 2025 are:

  • Nine-day sailing from Miami on Aug. 22, Southern Caribbean
  • 12-Day sailing from Miami on Aug. 31, Southern Caribbean
  • Nine-day sailing from Miami on Sept. 12, Eastern Caribbean, and
  • 10-day sailing from Miami on Sept. 21, Southern Caribbean.
