Buzios Welcomes First Ship of the Season

The Brazilian city of Búzios welcomed the first ship of the 2025-26 season on Oct. 12 with the arrival of the Scenic Eclipse.

The Scenic ship arrived at the destination as part of a repositioning cruise to Antarctica.

According to the town’s authorities, the Scenic Eclipse brought over 200 visitors to Búzios for a 14-hour call.

“The cruise season is strategic for our economy and reinforces our municipality’s tourist vocation,” said the Secretary of Tourism of Búzios, Thomas Weber.

“We are working to ensure that each visitor leaves with a positive and memorable experience,” he added.

Weber noted that the town’s administration is welcoming passengers with a special reception program that focuses on enhancing their experience and sustainability.

Búzios is expected to welcome over 80 cruise calls during the 2025-26 season, with 15 ships set to arrive through April.

The local season is highlighted by MSC Cruises, which will bring five ships to the town: the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Armonia and the MSC Sinfonia.

Other vessels visiting Búzios include the Oceania Vista, the AIDAmar, the Silver Whisper, the Seven Seas Splendor and P&O Cruises’ Aurora.

Phoenix Reisen’s Artania is also set to make a visit to Búzios in late February as part of a 125-night cruise to South America that sails roundtrip from Europe.

After departing from Portugal in late September, the Scenic Eclipse has been visiting a series of destinations in Brazil.

The 228-passenger ship opened the country’s cruise season on Oct. 6, 2025, with a visit to the Port of Recife.

In addition to Búzios and Recife, the 228-guest vessel also sailed to Salvador, Abrolhos, Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, Ilha Grande, Ilhabela, São Francisco do Sul and Ilha do Mel.

The Scenic Eclipse is set to arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to kick off a series of expedition cruises to Antarctica, the Falklands, and South Georgia.