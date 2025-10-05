Azamara Quest Completes 25 Years of Service

The Azamara Quest has recently completed 25 years of service after entering service on September 28, 2000.

Originally ordered for Renaissance Cruises, the ship was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France as part of a series of eight vessels known as the R class.

The 710-guest ship spent two years in layup following the collapse of its original operator, which ceased operations due to financial problems in 2001.

As the Delphin Renaissance, the ship spent three years sailing under charter for Germany-based Delphin Seereisen before being acquired by Pullmantur Cruceros.

Joining one of its sister ships, the vessel was renamed Blue Moon for itineraries in Northern Europe and the Caribbean.

With Pullmantur becoming part of the Royal Caribbean Group, the vessel was transferred to Azamara Cruises in 2007.

Along with the Azamara Journey, the Azamara Quest was one of the two original vessels of the brand, which was later sold to an investment company, Sycamore Partners.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the 30,200-guest ship underwent a major revitalization project in 2012. At the time, the vessel received a ship-wide facelift, as well as a new profile with a new dark-blue hull.

Currently sailing on North America’s East Coast, the Azamara Quest is set to spend the upcoming winter season in the Caribbean and South America.

The deployment includes itineraries to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean departing from Miami, Puerto Rico and Barbados through the end of the year.

In early 2026, the vessel will sail from Florida for a series of eight- to 22-night cruises around South America.

Sailing from Brazil, Argentina and Chile, the itineraries are highlighted by scenic cruising in Antarctica, Tierra del Fuego and Patagonia.

The Quest is then set to return to cross the Atlantic in late March for summer cruises in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.