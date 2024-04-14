Azamara Cruises Launches New 2025 and 2026 Voyages

Azamara Cruises announced its newest itineraries for 2025 and 2026, including new ports of call and a 79-night voyage that circumnavigates South America, according to a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our guests to 8 new ports of call in 2025 and 2026, from Scarborough, capital of the small island of Tobago, to Pointe des Galets on the beautiful French island of Réunion,” said Michael Pawlus, head of itinerary planning at Azamara Cruises.

“As longer trips continue to trend with our guests, we’ve also added a Grand Voyage that brings guests all the way around South America and Caribbean sailings that guests can combine for more immersive island travel without any days at sea.”

The 79-night Grand Voyage sails roundtrip from Miami exploring destinations all around South America. Guests looking for longer itineraries can also book back-to-back Caribbean sailings to spend up to 14 days exploring each Caribbean island with 0 days at sea.

Azamara’s new ports of call for 2025 and 2026 itineraries include: