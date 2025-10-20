Asuka to Sail to Alaska, Guam and Southeast Asia in Early 2026

Asuka Cruises recently revealed the deployment for the first half of 2026 for its two ships, the Asuka II and the Asuka III.

With cruises now open for bookings, the vessels will offer 37 cruises from Japanese ports between January and July 2026.

After entering service earlier this year, the Asuka III is scheduled to offer 20 cruises departing from a wide range of ports during this timeframe.

In addition to Yokohama, guests will be able to board the vessel for three- to nine-night sailings in Kobe, Hakata and Osaka. The itineraries feature visits to other destinations in Japan and South Korea, including Kagoshima, Ishigaki and Busan.

In May, the vessel is also scheduled to offer a special Golden Week cruise to Guam. The ten-night voyage sails roundtrip from Yokohama and features a two-day visit to the destination in Micronesia.

The Asuka II will offer a series of 17 four- to ten-night cruises departing from Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Naha, Hakata, Kobe, Otaru, and Kanazawa.

In January, the ship is also set to offer the 36-day “Grand Asia Cruise,” which will feature visits to destinations in Southeast Asia, such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Other highlights of the schedule include a 46-night cruise to Alaska that sails roundtrip from Yokohama starting in April 2026.

In related news, Asuka also announced special programming for the first Christmas onboard the Asuka III.

According to the company, the ship will offer eight themed sailings between Dec. 2 and Dec. 23, 2025, which will feature Christmas decorations by Nicolai Bergmann Flowers & Design, as well as a special dining menu.

Among the dishes set to be served, Asuka highlighted a choice of beef Wellington and a selection of panettone and desserts.

Other features of the sailings include a performing arts show by Shiro A, which is said to offer an “enchanting and glamorous” experience.