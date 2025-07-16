Asuka III Named in Festivities in Yokohama

The new Asuka III was named at a commemorative ceremony earlier this month at the Japanese port of Yokohama, Asuka Cruises announced in a press release.

The milestone was celebrated during a special ceremony onboard that took place while the ship was docked at the Osanbashi International Passenger Terminal, along with the Asuka II.

President and CEO Yuji Nishijima welcomed authorities and partners for the event, which was held on July 11, 2025.

In his speech, Nishijima expressed gratitude for the launch of the ship and highlighted the brand’s fleet expansion, with two ships now in service.

“All of us at NYK Cruises are honored to hold such a grand naming ceremony for the Asuka III,” he said.

“The construction contract for the Asuka III was announced in 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic was still in full swing, and construction in Germany was successfully completed after about two years,” Nishijima continued.

“In addition to being an environmentally friendly cruise ship, the onboard experience has been designed with care to ensure that our guests can have a comfortable stay,” he added, highlighting the vessel’s collection of art and craftworks by famous artists.

Also present were Hiromasa Nakano, Japan’s minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism; Takeharu Yamanaka, mayor of Yokohama; and Tatsuya Kataoka, president and CEO of the Bank of Yokohama.

Tamiko Soga, wife of Takaya Soga, president of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, served as Asuka III’s godmother.

Held in the ship’s Lumiere Theater, the christening included a traditional champagne ceremony, as well as a party led by Captain Takashi Okue.

The Asuka III is now getting ready to welcome guests for its maiden voyage, which is set to depart from Yokohama on July 20, 2025.

After being built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the LNG-powered ship was delivered to the Japan-based brand in April.

The Asuka III then embarked on a two-month-long journey to Asia, arriving at its new homeport in Japan in June.