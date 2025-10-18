Ambassador Showcases Adult-Only No-Fly Itineraries

Following the launch of its 2027-28 season sailings, Ambassador Cruise Line has highlighted its upcoming adults-only no-fly sailings.

The company said in a press release: “The new 2027-28 season will be the first where every no-fly sailing will be adult-only. With only one multigenerational sailing currently available (sailing in August 2026), the decision to revert to child-free cruises ensures that the company is able to create an adult-focused community at sea across all no-fly sailings, even during school holidays.”

Ambassador Cruise Line CEO Christian Verhounig said: “Our signature no-fly sailings showcase what makes Ambassador special; each has been conceived to celebrate our smaller ships and the opportunities they provide to offer the perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, cultural immersion and, of course, our signature ‘warmest welcome at sea.'”

Selected adult-only sailings for 2026 and beyond include the following:

The Ambition: “Festive Break to Belgium and Holland”

December 9, 2026 – London Cruise Terminal – five nights

The five-night festive break takes guests to discover the holiday magic of Amsterdam, Bruges and Antwerp.

The Ambience: “Christmas and New Year Sailing to Spain and Portugal”

December 20, 2026 – London Cruise Terminal – 14 nights

The two-week sailing takes guests to celebrate the festive season on the coasts of Spain and Portugal.

The Ambience: “Cultural Gems of the Iberian Peninsula and France”

July 14, 2027 – London Cruise Terminal – 12 nights

Visiting three countries and seven destinations, this twelve-night cruise takes guests to explore the coasts and cultures of Spain, France and Portugal.

The Ambition: “Autumnal Landscapes of Norway’s Fjords”