Ambassador Announces 2027-28 Deployment

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced its 2027-28 program, offering sailings from March 24, 2027, through to April 14, 2028.
The new season features no-fly sailings from London Cruise Terminal, Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol Royal Portbury and Portsmouth.
The company said in a press release that the season includes 32 sailings, four Festive Events on Ambience and 43 sailings aboard the Ambition.
In total, the Ambassador fleet will sail 75 itineraries and call at 131 ports, of which 10 are new, in 41 countries across three continents.
The new season will be the first where every itinerary will be exclusively for adults.
The company said that guests booking between June 26 and September 30 will benefit from early booking incentives, including:
- Buy One, Get One Half Price, subject to availability
- 50 percent off premium drinks packages on select fares
- 50 percent off single fares for solo travelers, and
- Deals for group bookings of 15 guests or more.
Itinerary highlights include the following:
Solar Eclipse
- Mediterranean Moments & Solar Eclipse, sailing on the Ambition for 19 nights.
Caribbean
- Tropical Treasures: Mayan Ruins & Island Adventures, sailing on the Ambience for 44 nights, and
- Sun-Kissed Winter Caribbean Island Escape, sailing on the Ambition for 43 nights.
British Isles
- Celtic Capital & Coastal Charms, sailing on the Ambience for 12 nights, and
- Springtime Shores: Hebrides & Isle of Man Discovery, sailing on the Ambition for eight nights.
Northern Europe
- Easter Gardens of Holland and Belgium, sailing on the Ambience for four nights, and
- Seaside Charm: From Cherbourg to Guernsey, sailing on the Ambition for nine nights.
Nordic
- Flam Railway & Bergen’s Winter Wonders, sailing on the Ambience for six nights, and
- Autumnal Landscapes of Norway’s Fjords, sailing on the Ambition for five nights.
Northern Lights
- Chasing the Aurora in Arctic Norway, sailing on the Ambience for 15 nights, and
- Northern Norway’s Lights & Landscapes, sailing on the Ambition for 17 nights.
Mediterranean
- Cultural Gems of the Iberian Peninsula & France, sailing on the Ambience for 12 nights, and
- Winter Sunshine Escape to the Azores, sailing on the Ambition for 22 nights.
Shorter Itineraries
- Dutch Escape, sailing on the Ambience for two nights, and
- Battle of the Bands, sailing on the Ambition for three nights.
Festive
- Yuletide Delights: Amsterdam Escape, sailing on the Ambience for two nights, and
- Belgian Christmas Market, sailing on the Ambition for three nights.
Christmas and New Year
- Yuletide Sunshine: Canaries & Moroccan Coast Discovery, sailing on the Ambience for 16 nights, and
- Christmas & New Year Voyage to Canaries & Madeira, sailing on the Ambition for 16 nights.