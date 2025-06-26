Ambassador Announces 2027-28 Deployment

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced its 2027-28 program, offering sailings from March 24, 2027, through to April 14, 2028.

The new season features no-fly sailings from London Cruise Terminal, Newcastle, Dundee, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol Royal Portbury and Portsmouth.

The company said in a press release that the season includes 32 sailings, four Festive Events on Ambience and 43 sailings aboard the Ambition.

In total, the Ambassador fleet will sail 75 itineraries and call at 131 ports, of which 10 are new, in 41 countries across three continents.

The new season will be the first where every itinerary will be exclusively for adults.

The company said that guests booking between June 26 and September 30 will benefit from early booking incentives, including:

Buy One, Get One Half Price, subject to availability

50 percent off premium drinks packages on select fares

50 percent off single fares for solo travelers, and

Deals for group bookings of 15 guests or more.

Itinerary highlights include the following:

Solar Eclipse

Mediterranean Moments & Solar Eclipse, sailing on the Ambition for 19 nights.

Caribbean

Tropical Treasures: Mayan Ruins & Island Adventures, sailing on the Ambience for 44 nights, and

Sun-Kissed Winter Caribbean Island Escape, sailing on the Ambition for 43 nights.

British Isles

Celtic Capital & Coastal Charms, sailing on the Ambience for 12 nights, and

Springtime Shores: Hebrides & Isle of Man Discovery, sailing on the Ambition for eight nights.

Northern Europe

Easter Gardens of Holland and Belgium, sailing on the Ambience for four nights, and

Seaside Charm: From Cherbourg to Guernsey, sailing on the Ambition for nine nights.

Nordic

Flam Railway & Bergen’s Winter Wonders, sailing on the Ambience for six nights, and

Autumnal Landscapes of Norway’s Fjords, sailing on the Ambition for five nights.

Northern Lights

Chasing the Aurora in Arctic Norway, sailing on the Ambience for 15 nights, and

Northern Norway’s Lights & Landscapes, sailing on the Ambition for 17 nights.

Mediterranean

Cultural Gems of the Iberian Peninsula & France, sailing on the Ambience for 12 nights, and

Winter Sunshine Escape to the Azores, sailing on the Ambition for 22 nights.

Shorter Itineraries

Dutch Escape, sailing on the Ambience for two nights, and

Battle of the Bands, sailing on the Ambition for three nights.

Festive

Yuletide Delights: Amsterdam Escape, sailing on the Ambience for two nights, and

Belgian Christmas Market, sailing on the Ambition for three nights.

Christmas and New Year