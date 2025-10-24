AIDAluna Enters Drydock for Evolution Refit

The AIDAluna recently arrived at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France for its AIDA Evolution refurbishment.

As the second ship to undergo a refit under the initiative, the 2009-built vessel entered drydock following a fall season in Western Europe.

During its seven-week enhancement, the AIDAluna will get new features, in addition to an overall update of public areas and staterooms.

The project includes the creation of new suites, as well as the introduction of new restaurant concepts such as the French Kiss and the new Lanai outdoor bar.

The vessel’s spa area is also set to be expanded, while the signature Theatrium area is expected to undergo modernization work.

Other cabins and public areas are also set to be modernized with a fresh look and additional features, such as a fun park for children.

Following the update, the AIDAluna is scheduled to welcome guests back on Dec. 10, 2025, kicking off a series of winter cruises in the Mediterranean.

The deployment includes a series of five- to 14-night cruises departing from Palma de Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands archipelago.

In early 2026, the AIDAluna will join other AIDA ships in the Canary Islands and Madeira for itineraries departing from Puerto del Rosario and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The 2,030-guest ship returns to Northern Europe in early April for cruises out of Hamburg and Warnemünde.

The first ship to undergo the AIDA Evolution update was the AIDAdiva, which debuted its enhancements earlier this year.

Five additional ships will undergo similar modernization projects over the next three years, including the AIDAbella. The 2008-built ship is scheduled to enter drydock in early 2026.

The remainder of the company’s Sphinx Class, which includes the AIDAblu, the AIDAsol, the AIDAstella and the AIDAmar, is expected to follow suit through 2028.