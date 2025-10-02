65 Percent of 2026 Newbuilds To Be Powered by Alternative Fuels

Data from Cruise Industry News’ global cruise ship orderbook shows that nearly 65 percent of the ocean vessels on order for 2026 will be powered by alternative fuels.

According to the latest update of the report, 14 cruise ships are expected to be delivered next year, of which nine will be able to run on fuels other than traditional diesel-derived fuels.

The lineup is highlighted by a series of LNG-powered ships, which include Royal Caribbean’s new Legend of the Seas.

As the third vessel in the company’s Icon class series, the 5,610-guest ship will become one of the largest in the world.

Other LNG-fueled ships set to enter service in 2026 include TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff Flow, MSC’s World Asia, the Explora III, the Magellan Discoverer and the Four Seasons I.

Viking is also introducing the world’s first hydrogen-powered ship with the new Viking Libra, which is scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter.

According to Viking, this hybrid propulsion system will make the ship capable of navigating and operating with zero emissions.

The lineup also includes the green methanol-ready Disney Adventure, which was delayed from 2025, in addition to the OE Corinthian.

As the first ship in Orient Express’ fleet, the sailing vessel will feature a wind propulsion system based on Chantiers de l’Atlantique SolidSail technology, which will be complemented by LNG-powered engines.

Other ships set to enter service in 2026 include the Emerald Kaia, the Viking Mira, the Adora Flora City and the Seven Seas Prestige.

According to CIN data, the vessels will add over 33,000 berths to the global cruise market at a cost of over $10 billion.