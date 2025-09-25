Virgin’s Saverimuttu: Revenue Well Ahead for 2026

Virgin Voyages has introduced airline- and hotel-like pricing, moving to a three-tier system for guests booking a Sea Terrace (balcony) room category or below.

The company is also breaking out gratuities to a separate line item, making it easier to compare its prices against others, said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO.

Saverimuttu said earlier this week that sailed revenue was up 45 percent for the year so far, with the new Brilliant Lady driving a capacity increase, but just in the fourth quarter.

He also noted sailed revenue was up 70 percent so far for 2026, outpacing the full-year capacity increase from the 2,770-guest Brilliant Lady, the company’s fourth ship.

“Cruising is booming and we have an added piece that kid-free travel is booming as well,” he continued. “The ships are looking pretty much sold out now and looking very good for next year.”

Driving Performance

“We own the new-to-cruise market,” Saverimuttu continued. “And the reality is people are used to booking travel by being able to choose the type of experience they want.”

Saverimuttu said the common theme from feedback was that people wanted more flexibility, more choices and more transparency, leading to the new pricing structure.

“Some cruise lines have played with pricing offers, but those have been bundled,” he continued. “No one has truly unlocked a hotel- and airline-like three-tier pricing model for cruise.”

Tips

Breaking out gratuities will bring cruise pricing down, and allow guests to either prepay ($20 a day) in advance or pay aboard ($22 a day).

John Lovell, board member and senior advisor, said that by breaking out gratuities, it wouldn’t result in any changes to crew compensation, and was there to make comparison shopping easier for potential customers and travel agents.

Gratuities will be commissionable in the base fare, he said.

Unique

Saverimuttu said the brand’s identity included not nickel and diming guests and that will remain the same. WiFi, soda and water and no specialty dining will continue to be included in the ticket price.

“When we designed this experience, we wanted to focus on making sure we can say to people ‘You can come on this voyage and feel glamorous’ and we should not charge you for every little thing.

“Travel experiences nowadays, across the board, are looking to nickel and dime people. They are charging for everything under the sun. We aren’t looking to do anything for that.”