Virgin Voyages Introduces New Pricing Structure

Virgin Voyages will introduce a new pricing structure: VoyageFair Choices, which goes into effect on Oct. 7.

The company said it was in response to consumer and travel agent feedback.

New structure:

With the Base fare, Sailors can choose the most value-driven option. This non-refundable fare introduces a new Basic WiFi tier for one device per Sailor designed for social media, messaging and light browsing. Dining reservations open 15 days before sailing, and while changes to names, cabins or dates aren’t permitted.

The Essential fare remains closest to what Sailors know and love today, the company said. It includes Classic WiFi for one device per Sailor, with social media, messaging, browsing and audio calling. This option includes a 45-day dining reservation window, along with added flexibility to adjust voyage dates using a Future Voyage Credit. Name changes are also allowed for Sailors Two through Four.

For those seeking more perks and freedom, the Premium fare delivers elevated benefits. For the first time, Sea Terrace categories and below will enjoy a 60-day dining reservation window, previously reserved only for suites. Premium also includes Premium WiFi for two devices per Sailor with streaming and video capabilities, an included Bar Tab (drinks credit), and access to a priority support line for pre-voyage booking.

“Travelers expect clarity and choice from airlines and hotels, and Virgin Voyages is the first to bring that same simplicity and pricing model to cruising,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “This isn’t about gimmicks or fine print. We’re making it easier to book a voyage with confidence while knowing that once you’re onboard, the experience is unmistakably Virgin: elevated and unforgettable.”

John Lovell, Board Member and Senior Advisor, added: “Having spent many years in the travel industry, I’ve seen how quickly traveler expectations are changing. People want more flexibility, more transparency and more control over how they vacation. Virgin Voyages has already changed what it means to cruise and now, with VoyageFair Choices, we’re changing how people book. It’s a model built for the modern traveler and another example of Virgin pushing the industry forward.”

The new pricing model is for Sea Terrace suites and below.

For RockStar and Mega RockStar Quarters, VoyageFair Choices brings one important upgrade: dining reservations now open 120 days prior to sailing.

Also of note, service gratuities are now a separate line item at the time of booking.

Company leaders said this would make pricing easier to compare to other brands.

The total cost of a voyage does not change, and Sailors may pre-pay at a discounted rate of $20 per Sailor per night or settle onboard at $22 per Sailor per night.

The new fare model will go live for all new bookings beginning Oct. 7, 2025.